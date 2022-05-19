BROOKHAVEN, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) plan to build a roundabout on each side of Interstate 55 in Brookhaven.

The Daily Leader reported about 23,000 to 24,000 drivers use Exit 40 every day. The roundabouts are expected to help ease traffic in the area.

City Engineer Mike McKenzie said planning and development will take about a year and a half. He expects construction to begin in early 2024.

McKenzie said MDOT leaders wanted to close all lanes of traffic under Interstate 55 for construction. However, he said lanes would have to be rerouted. Instead, MDOT will close only one or two lanes at a time.

According to the newspaper, Brookhaven will be the second location in the state to have the roundabouts on Interstate 55.