FRANKLIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A 66-year-old man was killed during a crash in Franklin County.

Leaders with the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) said the crash happened just before 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 13 on Highway 33.

Troopers said a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 66-year-old Albert Nickson, of Roxie, was traveling north on the highway when it left the road and collided with a tree.

Nickson received fatal injuries from the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by MHP.