JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, RUNable will host a tribute run for Eliza Fletcher. She was a jogger who was kidnapped and killed in Memphis, Tennessee.

Organizers said the run was inspired by Fletcher’s friends who finished her mile in Memphis.

“I was a little bit devastated just because Eliza represents all of us. She’s a mother, a teacher, a wife, and she just got up for a normal day and went for a run just like a lot of us do. Som I think a lot of people can relate to that,” said RUNable organizer Chris Alexander.

The run will be take place at 4:20 a.m. at Run Strong on Spillway Road in Brandon.