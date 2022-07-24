JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Every Sunday, the JXN Run Club meets at the District on Eastover for a two-mile run or walk, whichever you prefer.

Founder Timothy Orey said the time to complete the run doesn’t matter, or if you decide to run or walk, it’s all about the effort.

JXN Run Club is a safe space for anyone and everyone to come out and get active in the Jackson community. It’s also an opportunity to meet other people from surrounding cities and counties.

“JXN Run Club consists of runners and walkers located in the primary Jackson area. We meet every Sunday at the District at Eastover at 9:00 a.m. It’s a two-mile run that we do on the trail. The main thing is effort. We want to make sure this is a safe hub for Jacksonians and other citizens of neighboring counties to come out, too. Mississippi doesn’t have the best health numbers, so we want to make sure we provide a free option for residents to come out and just enjoy themselves. Get out, absorb the actual sun, get to know the citizens around the Jackson area and provide a safe space where every Sunday, you can come out and run and walk,” said Orey.

The club will meet next Sunday in the Eastover District at 9:00 a.m. Anyone is welcome to join the run.