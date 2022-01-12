Runaway teen ejected from vehicle during Yazoo County chase

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Yazoo County runaway teen was injured after being ejected from a vehicle after a chase.

According to Yazoo County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Terry Gann, a deputy responded to a call about a 17-year-old who ran away from a foster care home.

While in route, the deputy spotted a vehicle traveling the wrong way. Gann said the vehicle nearly hit the deputy’s patrol vehicle.

During the chase, the suspect took a sharp turn and veered across the road. The vehicle flipped over the railroad tracks, and the 17-year-old was ejected from the vehicle.

Gann said the teen was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson with unknown injuries. There’s no word on the teen’s condition at this time.