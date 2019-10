JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is requesting the public’s help with finding a runaway teen.

Sylvia Williams was last seen on August 9, 2019, at 151 Jackson West Boulevard. She was wearing a black shirt and lime green pants, with flip flops.

According to JPD, the teen did speak with her family in September.

Anyone with information about the runaway teen, contact Detective Sharon Jordan of the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-2328.