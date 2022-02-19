JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – All eyes were on the finish line as dozens participated in the 15th Annual Mississippi Blues Marathon on Saturday, February 19.

The event included 5K, 10K, half-marathon and marathon relay races. A legacy continued with roughly 1,500 runners from all 50 states.

“We have a tradition. We like to do a race every month, and this one seemed fun. We love the blues and love being around a crowd. It makes it more motivational to run and exercise,” said runner Lela Stinit.

With a large crowd present and cheering at the finish line, Joe Price said it was fuel to keep him going.

“It feels good. When I first started, I felt bad, but I feel good now. I feel like I can go run another three miles now,” said runner Joe Price.

That same tenacity rubbed off on school teacher Amber Davis. She said after training, she wanted to prove to her students that anything is possible.

“I always tell my students to never quit. Don’t give up. Run as far as you can and as fast as you can. Me telling them that is the motivation I used for myself,” said school teacher and runner Amber Davis.

Many ended the day feeling accomplished.