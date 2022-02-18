JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers and participants are gearing up for the annual Mississippi Blues Marathon.

People from across the United States are expected to participate in the event. They will be able to run the marathon, half-marathon, 10K, 5K or marathon relay while listening to live music from local artists.

“I’m very excited to participate in the relay. We have friends that flew in from all over the country, and we came here to run the race together and be in this together,” said Jody Allison, a runner.

The Mississippi Blues Marathon has a big economic impact for Jackson, bringing in more than 1,000 runners and volunteers. The event will kick off at 7:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 19.