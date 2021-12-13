Rural Yazoo neighbors could see lower insurance rates with new fire districts

YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Those who live in certain rural areas of Yazoo County could see lower insurance rates as the county creates new fire districts.

The Yazoo Herald reported the county is preparing to create five new fire districts within the next year or two.

The county currently has three official districts including Benton, Vaughn and District 3. The new additional districts will include Holly Bluff, Bentonia, Eden, Tri-Community and Midway.

Yazoo County Emergency Management Director Jack Willingham said those who remain outside of the districts will still qualify for better insurance ratings since they will be within a five-mile driving radius of the new fire stations.

According to Willingham, the current rating of these areas is a 10, but the new districts will make them a nine.