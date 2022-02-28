JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After the Russian invasion of Ukraine, business owners in the United States have pulled Russian-based liquor from their shelves.

Old Town Fine Wine and Spirits in Ridgeland followed suite by removing all Russian-made alcohol from its shelves.

Store owner Parveen Kapoor said as long as the war goes on, he will not order or sell any of their products. He said even though the gesture is small, it’s a way of showing solidarity with Ukrainians.

“What happened is unfortunate, and they’re suffering. I can see it on the TV, and I can read it on the news. And this is something them very little, but something we can do. We should be doing more than this,” he said.