Safe room in Hattiesburg is open while storms move through Mississippi
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - With storms moving through Mississippi today, parts of the pine belt are now under a tornado watch.
Emergency officials say the Forrest County shelter is now open.
It's located on Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.
The safe room will be open until the tornado watch expires.
