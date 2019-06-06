Local News

Safe room in Hattiesburg is open while storms move through Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WJTV) - With storms moving through Mississippi today, parts of the pine belt are now under a tornado watch.

Emergency officials say the Forrest County shelter is now open.

It's located on Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg.

The safe room will be open until the tornado watch expires.
 

