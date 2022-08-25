JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Association of Educators (JAE) and the Mississippi Association of Educators (MAE) will host a Safe Water Rally in Jackson on Saturday, August 27.

The event will be held at the MAE’s office in the back parking lot at 775 North State Street. The event will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Leaders with the organizations have collaborated together to raise awareness about how Jackson’s water crisis has affected local schools, educators, and their families. Leaders believe that this is the time to educate the community on how to possibly find a solution to this problem.

Erica Jones, president of MAE and a second grade teacher, said she has noticed a pattern that schools have been experiencing with boil water notices since last year. Some schools have had to move to virtual learning due to low water pressure.

“We just simply want to engage with our community and let them know that we are here supporting them,” said Jones.

Jones said MAE and JAE have worked together for some time on starting a campaign that would show the community on how much the water crisis has affected many students and how they are working together to find a solution.

“We plan on bringing awareness to community and give them a opportunity to be able to talk to us and state officials on the water issues that the city faces,” said Jones. “We are here to support them and we are here for the long run.”

The event will feature water and food box giveaway for families. Food trucks will also be on site along with children activities. Participants are encouraged to engage with state officials as they will be on site to answer questions.

This event is free and open to the public.