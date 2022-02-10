JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is taking place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Thursday, February 10.

The Sale of Junior Champions happened in the Trade Mart. The Junior Round-up participants who win Champion and Reserve Champion have the opportunity to sell their livestock for top dollar.

Students who participate in the show spend months raising and caring for the animals. The sale promotes 4H and FFA Livestock programs across Mississippi.

Scheduled Activities & Events for Thursday, February 10, 2022:

6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12

11:00 a.m. – Sale of Champions – Trade Mart

11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart

Rodeo Entertainment:

Friday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – Dylan Scott – Coliseum

Saturday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Joe Nichols – Coliseum

Sunday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. – Gatlin Brothers – Coliseum

Wednesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum

Thursday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Neal McCoy – Coliseum

Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan – Coliseum

Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum

To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.