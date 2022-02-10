JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 57th annual Dixie National Livestock Show and Rodeo is taking place at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds on Thursday, February 10.
The Sale of Junior Champions happened in the Trade Mart. The Junior Round-up participants who win Champion and Reserve Champion have the opportunity to sell their livestock for top dollar.
Students who participate in the show spend months raising and caring for the animals. The sale promotes 4H and FFA Livestock programs across Mississippi.
Scheduled Activities & Events for Thursday, February 10, 2022:
- 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.; 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Corral – off Midway, behind Barn 12
- 11:00 a.m. – Sale of Champions – Trade Mart
- 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Dixie National Steakhouse – Trade Mart
Rodeo Entertainment:
- Friday, February 11, at 7:00 p.m. – Dylan Scott – Coliseum
- Saturday, February 12, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Joe Nichols – Coliseum
- Sunday, February 13, at 2:00 p.m. – Gatlin Brothers – Coliseum
- Wednesday, February 16, at 7:00 p.m. – Justin Moore – Coliseum
- Thursday, February 17, at 7:00 p.m. – Neal McCoy – Coliseum
- Friday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. – Gary Allan – Coliseum
- Saturday, February 19, at 2:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. – Bellamy Brothers – Coliseum
To purchase tickets to the Dixie National Rodeo, visit www.ticketmaster.com/dixie-national-rodeo-tickets/artist/848320.