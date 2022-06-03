JACKSON, Miss, (WJTV) – The Salvation Army partnered with Dunkin’ Donuts in Pearl to celebrate National Donut Day on Friday, June 3.

In 1917, in the Trenches of France the American Salvation Army Lassies were preparing to set sail. The soldiers were accompanied by young women that would hold services, write letters, and brew coffee to remind the men of their homes.

The group of soldiers would request donuts, but the women had no supplies until the men provided the supplies to prepare the first batch of donuts. The first batch of donuts grew to 5,000 donuts a day.

The Lassies would supply the soldiers with a donut and a cup of hot coffee each morning.

Robert Pocai, development director at Salvation Army, said the Salvation Army has participated in giving donuts away to first responders and many other groups that support our country each and every day.

In honor of National Donut Day, the Salvation Army decided this year to giveaway 40 dozen donuts at the VA Medical Center in Jackson to veterans and workers.

“It was great we has such a fun time,” said Pocai. “A donut puts a smile on a face and brings such joy to people. We had to bless them this morning.”