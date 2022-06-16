JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson held its 3rd Annual “Doing the Most Good Day” on Thursday, June 16.

‘Doing the Most Day’ is a telethon dedicated to helping raise money and item donations for those most in

need in the metro area. The Salvation Army’s goal was to raise $30,000. The money will go towards providing shelter, food, and other necessities.

The organization is asking those who can to donate $16 which they say is enough to feed someone for up to four days, but there are also other ways to give back.

“A great thing is canned good donations for our food pantry. We’re always taking that in our donation center. We always have a big need for that. last year we gave over 7,000 food boxes away. You can also donate items for the donations that go in to our thrift store. Whatever they can do to do the most good by giving themselves, we would appreciate it,” said Rev. Robert Pocai, director of development at the Salvation Army of Jackson.

Doing the Most Telethon ends at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 16. To give online, visit salarmyjxn.org, call 601-398-0998 on June 16 to give over the phone, or mail a donation to The Salvation Army at P.O. Box 31954 Jackson, MS 39286.