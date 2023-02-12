JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – One organization has been serving up 26 years of tasty traditions while helping the community.

The Salvation Army hosted its annual SOUPer Bowl fundraiser on Sunday. Local and national celebrities filled bowls of soup donated by restaurants from around the metro area.

Former NFL players, Hinds County judges, Sheriff Tyree Jones, community leaders and WJTV’s Kayla Thompson and Biancca Ball were among those serving up soups.

People were able to feast on a variety of soups while voting for their favorite one.

“We basically have asked everybody to buy a ticket for $20. They can come out, buy this, get this beautiful bowl and soup. A ticket stays in this community, and it helps our people that are less fortunate in our shelters and our programs for rent, for electricity and any kind of need that comes up,” said Major Brenda Shafer with Salvation Army.

This is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that the event was held in person. All proceeds from the fundraiser will be funneled back into the community.