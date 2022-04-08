JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Salvation Army requested assistance in replenishing the organization’s food pantry to help local families and individuals in need.
Officials said donations can be dropped off at the the Salvation Army Donation Center, located at 110 Presto Lane, Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
The following non-perishable pantry items are needed:
- 1 lb. Bags of Rice
- Instant Mashed Potatoes
- Dried Pasta – any shape or size
- Pasta Sauce
- Canned Chicken (or pouch)
- Canned Tuna or Salmon ( or pouch)
- Vienna Sausage
- Potted Meat
- Canned Spaghetti or Lasagna
- Canned Chili
- Pancake Mix
- Syrup
- Peanut Butter
- Jelly
- Cans of Evaporated Milk
- Cans of Green Beans
- Cans of Sliced Carrots
- Cans of Tomatoes
- Cans of Fruit Cocktail
- Applesauce
The Salvation Army assists families and individuals who are disabled, on Social Security or struggling to make ends meet paycheck to paycheck.