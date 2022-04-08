JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Salvation Army requested assistance in replenishing the organization’s food pantry to help local families and individuals in need.

Officials said donations can be dropped off at the the Salvation Army Donation Center, located at 110 Presto Lane, Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The following non-perishable pantry items are needed:

1 lb. Bags of Rice

Instant Mashed Potatoes

Dried Pasta – any shape or size

Pasta Sauce

Canned Chicken (or pouch)

Canned Tuna or Salmon ( or pouch)

Vienna Sausage

Potted Meat

Canned Spaghetti or Lasagna

Canned Chili

Pancake Mix

Syrup

Peanut Butter

Jelly

Cans of Evaporated Milk

Cans of Green Beans

Cans of Sliced Carrots

Cans of Tomatoes

Cans of Fruit Cocktail

Applesauce

The Salvation Army assists families and individuals who are disabled, on Social Security or struggling to make ends meet paycheck to paycheck.