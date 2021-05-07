Salvation Army of Jackson to celebrate National Salvation Army Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will celebrate its National Salvation Army Week from May 10 through May 16, 2021.

The following local events will take place throughout the city in honor of their acts of service:

Tuesday, May 11 Water Distribution @ 9:00 a.m. 110 Presto Lane



Wednesday, May 12 Booth at Healthy Mind & Body Resource Fair @ 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Hinds Behavioral Health Services 3450 Hwy 80 West in Jackson



Thursday, May 13 Canteen Run through Downtown to Feed the Homeless



Saturday, May 22 The Salvation Army Night with the Mississippi Braves Gates open @ 5:00 p.m. / Game starts at 6:05 p.m.



For more information, or to make a donation, call The Salvation Army of Jackson at 601-982-4881 or visit online here.