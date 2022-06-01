JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson is partnering with Dunkin’ Donuts to celebration National Donut Day on Friday, June 3.

The Salvation Army will be at the V.A. Hospital in Jackson from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. serving donuts.

According to organizers, the Salvation Army introduced the donut to America during World War I. In addition to providing writing supplies and clothes mending services, the Army’s “Doughnut Dollies” served soldiers donuts and coffee on the front line to lift the spirits of the American soldiers.