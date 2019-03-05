Salvation Army sends help to Alabama Video

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) - The Salvation Army is stepping up to help those affected by this weekend's tornado.

A full incident command team is heading to Opelika, Alabama. That team includes members from Mississippi. The group has been providing meals to first responders. Mobile units from across the south, including one from Biloxi are deploying to Lee County, one of the hardest hit areas, to help feed those in need.