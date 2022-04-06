GOODMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army Emergency Disaster Services Department and volunteers from Holmes Community College (HCC) will distribute 1,000 food boxes to Holmes County neighbors who were impacted by severe weather on March 22, 2022.

Only two food boxes will be distributed per vehicle. Anyone collecting boxes for more than one family or household will be required to return to the back of the line for additional food boxes.

The event will be held on Thursday, April 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the HCC parking lot in Goodman.