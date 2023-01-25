JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will host its annual SOUPer Bowl to help raise money to support its feeding programs in the Jackson metro area.

The event will be held on Sunday, February 12, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Salvation Army located at 570 East Beasley Road.

The SOUPer Bowl will feature a variety of soups served in a collectible ceramic bowl and prepared by local chefs. Eventgoers will enjoy being served by local celebrities and having the opportunity to participate in a silent and dessert auction.

Tickets include a collectible ceramic Salvation Army bowl that goes with the theme, “Soup, Soap, and Salvation.” Tickets are available to purchase online or at the door the day of the event.