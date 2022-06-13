JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On June 16, the Jackson Metro Salvation Army will host its “Doing the Most Good Day.”

The citywide multi-media-outlet day is dedicated to helping others in Madison, Rankin, Hinds, Copiah, Yazoo and Scott counties by giving to the Salvation Army.

People can help by partnering with the organization by volunteering or giving. To give online, visit salarmyjxn.org, call 601-398-0998 on June 16 to give over the phone, or mail a donation to The Salvation Army at P.O. Box 31954 Jackson, MS 39286.