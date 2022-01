JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Salvation Army of Jackson will hosts its annual Souper Bowl on Sunday, February 13, 2022.

The even will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum in Jackson.

The Souper Bowl will feature soups donated by local restaurants and served by volunteer local celebrities. Tickets include a handmade, collectible bowl from the Mustard Seed.

Funds from the event will help feed the hungry in the Jackson-metro area.