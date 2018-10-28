JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)–The Sanderson Farms Championship wraps up in Jackson.
For the past week, golfers have been on the course trying to win thousands of dollars in prizes.
Event organizers say this year has been successful with Saturday being the busiest day.
Leaders with Sanderson Farms say they hope to raise more money this year for charity than last year.
“We’re not sure where it’s going to be, but this year we hope to beat last year, and next year we hope to beat this year,” said executive director Steve Jent. So last year we did $1.2 million to Friends of Batson and we hope that we can beat that next year.”
This was the 51st Sanderson farms championship.
