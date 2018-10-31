SaviLinx expanding to create over 200 additional jobs

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. SaviLinx is expanding it's operations

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WJTV) - SaviLinx, a contact center specializing in customer service, business process outsourcing and technical support, is expanding its contact center operations in Hattiesburg, Miss.

The project represents a corporate investment of approximately $354,000 and will create 231 jobs in addition to the 260 SaviLinx currently employs.

“SaviLinx’s decision to grow and bring hundreds of new jobs to Hattiesburg speaks to the strong business climate found throughout the Pine Belt Region, and it continues the exciting economic growth taking place in the Hub City,” Gov. Phil Bryant said.