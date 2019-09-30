Scamming victims

Every year, about 10 percent of U.S. adults fall for a fraud.

New research reveals how a victim connects to a scam can make a big difference whether or not they lose money.

Dee Emerson was job searching online and thought she found the perfect fit.

“I was excited, you know the money and to be able to work from home, that was a great opportunity”, said Emerson.

The offer was a data entry work from home position. The company hired her and said they’d send a 50 check to pay for equipment.

Emerson says, “When I received the check it was for $4,700.”

Emerson became suspicious and after looking into it discovered it was a scam.

It’s believed the check was a fake and the people behind it probably wanted her to deposit the check then send back $4,000 before it bounced.

Emerson says, “I’m just glad I went with my instincts.”

Emerson didn’t fall for the scam but plenty of people do.

New research from the better business bureau finds around one out of four people who fall for employment and fake check frauds loose money. Victims of online purchase scams… which involve buying products that never show up… are the most likely to lose money.

“Anybody can be targeted and victimized by fraud”, said Gary Mottola/FINRA Investor Education Foundation.

Mottola says people are more likely to engage and lose money in a scheme when they connect with the con through social media or a website.

Researchers also found people who live alone and don’t have people to talk to are at higher risk.

Gary Mottola says, “Not talking to someone about a potentially fraudulent offer is problematic and leads to higher, higher victimization rates.”

Mottola says knowledge is power.

People who didn’t fall for a scam already knew about them from news reports or word of mouth.

People who scored higher on a financial literacy questionnaire were also less likely to become a scam victim.