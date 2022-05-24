BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced Entergy Mississippi scheduled power outage for some neighbors on Tuesday, May 31.

The power outage will take place between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for maintenance to powerlines in the area.

The following streets will be affected:

  • Stoneybrook Drive
  • Louis Wilson Drive
  • Copper Ridge Drive
  • Rollingwood Avenue
  • Dickson Drive
  • East Brandon Court
  • Evelyn Lane
  • Grandeur Drive
  • Deborah Drive
  • Howsan Circle
  • Suzie Blue Court
  • Ditto Circle
  • East Sunset Drive
  • East Jasper Street
  • Oakmont Drive
  • Crimson Lane