BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Brandon announced Entergy Mississippi scheduled power outage for some neighbors on Tuesday, May 31.
The power outage will take place between 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. for maintenance to powerlines in the area.
The following streets will be affected:
- Stoneybrook Drive
- Louis Wilson Drive
- Copper Ridge Drive
- Rollingwood Avenue
- Dickson Drive
- East Brandon Court
- Evelyn Lane
- Grandeur Drive
- Deborah Drive
- Howsan Circle
- Suzie Blue Court
- Ditto Circle
- East Sunset Drive
- East Jasper Street
- Oakmont Drive
- Crimson Lane