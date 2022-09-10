BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 30 businesses are expected to experience a scheduled power outage in Brandon on Sunday, September 18.

City officials said Entergy’s scheduled power outage will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They said the following businesses will be affected:

  • Advance America
  • Arnold Law Firm
  • Audible
  • AutoZone
  • Baker Law Firm
  • Barlow & Co.
  • Brandon Ins
  • Brandon Municipal
  • Brandon Radiator
  • Cato
  • Chop Shop Salon
  • Club 24/7
  • Community Bank
  • Dairy Queen
  • Dickey’s BBQ
  • Family Barber
  • Fox Law Group
  • Fuel X Gas Station
  • Georgia’s Barber
  • Jake’s
  • Keystone Strategies
  • Krystal
  • Microtel Inn & Suites
  • Patriot Auto Body
  • Performance Therapy
  • R. Willard Law
  • Renasant Bank
  • SE Ins & Financial
  • Shell Gas Station
  • St. Dominic Clinic
  • Storage Max
  • Taco Bell
  • Trustmark Bank
  • USDA
  • Van Meter
  • Vape World
  • Verizon
  • Yoko Japenese

View a map of all Entergy scheduled power outages on Entergy’s website.