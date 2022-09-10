BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 30 businesses are expected to experience a scheduled power outage in Brandon on Sunday, September 18.

City officials said Entergy’s scheduled power outage will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They said the following businesses will be affected:

Advance America

Arnold Law Firm

Audible

AutoZone

Baker Law Firm

Barlow & Co.

Brandon Ins

Brandon Municipal

Brandon Radiator

Cato

Chop Shop Salon

Club 24/7

Community Bank

Dairy Queen

Dickey’s BBQ

Family Barber

Fox Law Group

Fuel X Gas Station

Georgia’s Barber

Jake’s

Keystone Strategies

Krystal

Microtel Inn & Suites

Patriot Auto Body

Performance Therapy

R. Willard Law

Renasant Bank

SE Ins & Financial

Shell Gas Station

St. Dominic Clinic

Storage Max

Taco Bell

Trustmark Bank

USDA

Van Meter

Vape World

Verizon

Yoko Japenese

View a map of all Entergy scheduled power outages on Entergy’s website.