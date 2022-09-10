BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Over 30 businesses are expected to experience a scheduled power outage in Brandon on Sunday, September 18.
City officials said Entergy’s scheduled power outage will take place from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. They said the following businesses will be affected:
- Advance America
- Arnold Law Firm
- Audible
- AutoZone
- Baker Law Firm
- Barlow & Co.
- Brandon Ins
- Brandon Municipal
- Brandon Radiator
- Cato
- Chop Shop Salon
- Club 24/7
- Community Bank
- Dairy Queen
- Dickey’s BBQ
- Family Barber
- Fox Law Group
- Fuel X Gas Station
- Georgia’s Barber
- Jake’s
- Keystone Strategies
- Krystal
- Microtel Inn & Suites
- Patriot Auto Body
- Performance Therapy
- R. Willard Law
- Renasant Bank
- SE Ins & Financial
- Shell Gas Station
- St. Dominic Clinic
- Storage Max
- Taco Bell
- Trustmark Bank
- USDA
- Van Meter
- Vape World
- Verizon
- Yoko Japenese
View a map of all Entergy scheduled power outages on Entergy’s website.