YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Yazoo County students who plan to continue their education after high school can apply for the 2022 Yazoo Community Scholarship.

The Yazoo Herald reported the scholarship is funded by local businesses and neighbors who donate to the Junior Auxiliary.

An anonymous selection committee chooses which applicants are most deserving of the award. The amount of the award depends on donations made to the scholarship fund.

According to the newspaper, students can ask their school counselor for an application or Connie Rush at Bank of Yazoo City. The deadline for applications is Friday, April 15. They can be submitted by mail to Connie Rush at Bank of Yazoo City, P.O. Box 600, Yazoo City, MS 39194. Donations can also be mailed to the same address.