School Closures for Friday, May 10

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Bolton-Edwards Elementary/Middle School in Hinds County will be closed on Friday, May 10, 2019 due to a power outage.

The Hazlehurst City School District will be closed on Friday, May 10, 2019, due to low water pressure. Leaders have not said what caused the problem.

The McComb School District will be closed on Friday, May 10, 2019, due to Thursday's storm damage.