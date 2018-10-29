SHELBY, Miss (WJTV) - At a recent Mississippi Delta school board meeting, the superintendent announced the state is taking away their spending privileges, following an audit of the school district.

The State Dept. of Education will take over finances because the district can't produce audited financial statements, according to the Bolivar Commercial.

North Bolivar School District Superintendent Maurice Smith said on Monday that the takeover is a result of the district’s audited financial report of 2015 being in “disarray.”

Smith says financial books are in such disarray that the auditor can't produce an audited statement for the 2016 budget year.

The state is appointing a financial adviser who will have to approve district spending.

Smith says he believes an auditor will be able to produce a accurate accounts for where money has gone, for the 2017 budget year, the Associated Press says.

The unfortunate news follows the districts' announcement from earlier this year that the North Bolivar school board voted 3-2 to close John F. Kennedy High School in Mound Bayou after 2018, due to a "deficit" in the district and declining enrollment, according to Smith.

The close will send students to Broad Street High School in Shelby.

