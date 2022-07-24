JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the school year starting in just a few weeks, community leaders are helping take some of the load off parents in buying some needed supplies.

Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes partnered with local organizations for a back-to-school giveaway in the Taylor Court Community.

Stokes said helping parents and children for classroom readiness will give students the needed confidence to have a successful school year.

“We’re here at this complex giving away school supplies. We’re going to be going to different communities giving young people school supplies so that they can go back to school feeling like other children. We need people to stay in school and become success stories,” said Stokes.

He said he will continue to host back-to-school giveaways in various Jackson communities in coming weeks.