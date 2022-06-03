JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) will host an event for World Snake Day on Friday, July 15.

The event will be at Mississippi Museum of Natural Science in Jackson from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet live snakes exhibited throughout the museum while getting information about the reptiles.

The museum will also offer a webinar for participants who cannot be at the museum for the event. Attendees will be able to watch snake expert Terry Vandeventer discuss Mississippi snakes and how to distinguish venomous snakes from non-venomous snakes.

This event is open to the public. The event is included in the museum admission and with Mississippi Museum of Natural Science Foundation Membership.