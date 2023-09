GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – Plans are underway for a new coffee shop in Gluckstadt.

The Madison County Journal reported Scooter’s Coffee will open new locations in both Gluckstadt and Madison. However, the business did not reveal the exact locations.

There is development in Gluckstadt on Church Road and Calhoun Station Parkway.

Scooter’s Coffee is based in Omaha, Nebraska. The business offers artisan espresso drinks, fruit smoothies and baked goods.