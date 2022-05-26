PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – State Treasurer David McRae, along with College Savings Mississippi, will be handing out $4,500 worth of scholarships at the State Baseball Championship Games in Pearl.

Students are encouraged to stop by the College Savings tent on the concourse at Trustmark Park May 26 or May 27 to score as much as $500 in scholarship money.

Anyone who can not attend the games can visit the College Savings Mississippi website to learn how to start saving money towards a colleges savings plan.