SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A driver was arrested in Scott County after 80 pounds of marijuana was discovered during a traffic stop.

Scott County deputies said the driver was stopped for a traffic infraction on November 29, 2024. During an interview, the narcotics agent said he detected a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

After a search, investigators said the unidentified driver was found to be in possession of 80 pounds of marijuana. The driver was booked and charged with aggravated possession of marijuana.

Deputies said the driver has a previous history of distributing Illegal narcotics.

Due to the amount of narcotics seized, deputies said the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics assisted with the seizure and processing of the marijuana.