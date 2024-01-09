HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are still searching for the three teenagers who escaped from the Henley-Young-Patton Youth Detention Center for a second time.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said 16-year-old Robert Smith, 17-year-old Tayshon Holmes, and 15-year-old Jashon Jones escaped from the facility following a large disturbance around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 7.

Robert Smith (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Tayshon Holmes (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

Jashon Jones (Courtesy: Hinds County Sheriff’s Office)

During the disturbance at the youth detention center, three other detainees were injured and taken to a local hospital. Their injuries are not life-threatening, according to Jones. Officials said they were returned to the facility.

The teens are accused of a carjacking in Jackson on Monday, January 8. They allegedly carjacked a woman in Adams County later in the afternoon. Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten said the woman was shot in the back and neck.

The victim was taken to Merit Health, and her condition is unknown at this time. Patten said everyone involved will be held accountable.

‘I want those individuals to know, who are encouraging these individuals to continue to commit these heinous acts, if we catch you or can connect you to aiding and abetting fugitives, we are going to make sure you catch just as many charges as they do. You know, it’s not a humane thing to do to condone somebody who shoots and kill people for a living. We want the public to know that we see those family members, and we are keeping receipts,” Patten said.

The trio escaped from the facility in June 2023, but they were later captured.

They are considered to be armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on the trio’s whereabouts can contact law enforcement.