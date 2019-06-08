Search for missing Desoto County teen

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Desoto County, MISS. (WJTV) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation needs your help to find a missing 13-year-old Desoto County girl.

An Endangered / Missing Child Alert has been issued for Makalah Brooks, who lives in Walls, Mississippi.

Brooks is described as five foot and three inches tall, weighing one hundred and five pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Friday morning on Broken Hickory Drive. Authorities say she is wearing black framed glasses, a grey t-shirt and grey hoodie, with black leggings and grey Converse shoes.

If you have information on where Makalah Brooks is, call the Desoto County Sheriff's Department at 662-469-8027.