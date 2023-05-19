FLOWOOD, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, agencies continued their efforts to locate a swimmer after he was reported missing in the Pearl River.

Flowood police received a call on Thursday about three swimmers who entered the river.

Two of the three swimmers were able to make it out of the river, but the swift current made it difficult for them. One swimmer remains missing as of Friday, May 19.

Luis Rodriguez said he’s still shaken from the incident.

“I don’t even know how to explain this. It’s just I mean, I’m concerned about this situation, just hoping for the best, hoping we can find him okay,” he stated.

Officials said there have been a few issues that have hindered the search, including debris in the water and the swift current.