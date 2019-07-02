Search for Mississippi’s Most Wanted suspects in Hinds County

Briana Danielle Phillips

Cleotha Pierce

Another Monday means another edition of Mississippi’s Most Wanted. This week, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department needs your help finding the county’s Most Wanted suspects.

First, deputies are looking for 21-year-old Briana Danielle Phillips. Phillips is wanted for failure to appear on a child abuse charge. Phillips is 5’6″, weighs 170 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Lastly, the search is on for 22-year-old Cleotha Pierce. Pierce is wanted for failure to appear in court on an aggravated assault with a weapon charge. Pierce is six feet tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on the location of these three suspects, call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Department or call CrimeStoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).