HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones announced the search resumed for the body of Ebony Owens on Friday, March 17.

Deputies are searching the Big Black River near the Hinds County and Warren County lines. According to Jones, the Hinds County EOC, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP) and the Warren County Sheriff’s Office are assisting with the recovery efforts.

“I’m not exactly sure how long we’ll be out here. Of course, we are still expecting some, I think, rain and some more bad weather coming our way, so we’ll just go with what the experts say about how long we should stay in the water during the search today. Our main objective is to be able to locate this young lady and turn her body back over to her family for a respectable and proper burial for her,” said Jones.

The sheriff announced on Thursday, March 16 that the missing person investigation for Owens, 36, was upgraded to a murder investigation. He said Owens died from at least one gunshot wound.

Her husband, 36-year-old Michael Owens, is in custody. Jones said he was charged with murder and arson.

Ebony Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Michael Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Search resumes for body of Ebony Owens in Big Black River on Friday, March 17 (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

A burned vehicle belonging to Ebony Owens was located in Edwards. The vehicle was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road around 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 15. Jones said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.

Owens was initially reported missing by her family on the afternoon on March 15.

According to Jones, Owens was last known to be in the Clinton and Interstate 20 area on Tuesday, March 14.

Hinds County deputies, along with Ridgeland police, responded to Ridgeland Ranch apartments on County Line Road Wednesday night in connection to the case. The sheriff said a vehicle was towed from the scene.