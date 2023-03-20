Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said search and recovery efforts and underway for the body of Ebony Owens. (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Sheriff’s Office)

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Crews resumed the search for the body of a woman who was allegedly killed by her husband.

Ebony Owens, 36, of Edwards, was reported missing by her family on Wednesday, March 15.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said her car was found in the area of Old Highway 80 and Jones Road. He said the license plate of the vehicle was also recovered in the nearby area.

Her husband, 36-year-old Michael Owens, was charged with murder on Thursday, March 16. Jones said Ebony had died from at least gunshot wound.

Michael Owens (Courtesy: Hinds Co. Detention Center)

Multiple agencies searched for Ebony’s body in the Big Black River near the Hinds County and Warren County lines on Friday, March 17.

Michael was denied bond in court on Monday, March 20. Jones said crews resumed the search for Ebony’s body Monday afternoon.