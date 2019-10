JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Hattiesburg Police Department needs the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.

Kaylee Elizabeth Thagard, 17, was last seen by her family on September 27 around 9:00 p.m. on West Street.

Thagard is about 5’5″ and weighs 110 pounds with hazel eyes.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, contact HPD at 601-544-7900.