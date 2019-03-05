Searching for Mississippi's Most Wanted in Ridgeland. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

Ridgeland, Miss. (WJTV) - It's the start of a new week and Ridgeland police need your help catching a few suspects in this week's edition of Mississippi's Most Wanted.

Police are looking for 20-year-old Javonica Owens. Owens is wanted for Burglary of a Dwelling. Police say she helped a person move items from one place to another then took items and sold them. Her last known address is on Northtown Drive in Jackson.

Police are also looking for 22-year-old Rodney Anderson. Anderson is wanted for Fleeing Arrest. Police say last month, Anderson fell asleep in a drive-thru of a restaurant. When police arrived, they found a lit marijuana blunt in the ashtray. Anderson woke up, saw the officers and drove off at a high rate of speed. Anderson's last known address is on Truman Street in Jackson.

Police need your help finding 29-year-old Quincy Tims. Tims is wanted for Contempt of Court. Police say Tims was arrested in July 2018 for multiple charges, but never showed up for court. Tims is also wanted by MDOC. He is also known to use the alias Montrell D. Tims. His last known address is on Cedars of Lebanon Road in Jackson.

If you know where these suspects are call Ridgeland Police or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS.

