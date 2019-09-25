Second Arrest Made for Embezzlement at MDOT

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- A former employee of the Mississippi Department of Transportation was booked into the Hinds County jail following an indictment charging him with embezzlement.

Jarrod Wayne Ravencraft, 49, turned himself in to authorities Wednesday following his indictment by a Hinds County grand jury on one count of embezzlement. Ravencraft is accused of converting to his own use more than $10,000 in gift cards between June 2017 through March 2018 while employed by the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The gift cards were the property of the department.

Ravencraft faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.