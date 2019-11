VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A second arrest has been made in the 2018 homicide of Jasmine Adams in Vicksburg.

The U.S. Marshals in New Orleans, Lousiana arrested Kevin Phillips on November 18, 2019, on a warrant for Accessory After the Fact.

Phillips, 29, waived extradition and was transported to Vicksburg.

On November 20, Phillips appeared in Vicksburg Municipal Court and bond was set at $750,000.