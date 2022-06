ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A second suspect was arrested in connection to a Natchez church burglary that happened on Tuesday, June 7.

According to investigators, Mark Sturdivant and Kevin Paul Martin allegedly stole three televisions at Washington Baptist Church on Old Highway 84.

Sturdivant was arrested at the Red Carpet Inn in Natchez. Adams County deputies said he was hiding under a bed.

Deputies arrested Martin on Lee Parker Road in Natchez on Wednesday, June 22.