Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - JPD is investigating a shooting that occurred just before 11:30 am in the 1300 block of Perkins Street.

A man suffers from an arm injury, but he is expected to recover.

The wound is not life-threatening.

Accord to JPD, the suspect possibly knows the victim.

At this time, the motive for the shooting is unknown.