Adrian D. Smith has been arrested at the airport in Jackson.

Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Police Department apprehended a suspect wanted for the recent Brookhaven, Mississippi robbery and homicide at approximately 11:47 AM at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport.

Smith is currently in Rankin County’s custody.

Brookhaven Police Department is headed to get him.

WJTV will update this post as information becomes available.